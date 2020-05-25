“It’s an Illusion” –Death in the Quantum Universe

Cosmos, Physics, Science, Space Posted on May 25, 2020 in Cosmology

The physical universe that we live in is only our perception. Once our physical bodies die, there is an infinite beyond, according to scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Physics in Munich. Some believe that consciousness travels to parallel universes after death. “Our body dies, but the spiritual quantum field continues. In this way,” they suggest, “we are immortal.”

This episode of “The Galaxy Report” explores death and the implications of quantum theory, consciousness, and an infinite Universe.

