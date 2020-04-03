Watch the James Webb Space Telescope’s Folding Mirrors

Space Posted on Apr 3, 2020 in Astronomy

NASA’s James Webb Telescope is designed to peer back in time across the universe, observing distant galaxies that are over 13 billion light years away, using its massive honeycomb mirror capable of revealing the cosmos in great detail. Watch it now in all it’s cosmic glory before it’s launch in 2021. Following its launch on March 30, 2021, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will use its unparalleled infrared capabilities to study the mysteries of the Milky Way and beyond, and build on data returned from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories.