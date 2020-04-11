“The Galaxy Report” –Launches 1st YouTube Episode

Posted on Apr 11, 2020 in Science

“The Galaxy Report” YouTube channel launches today with episode one’s first space and science story –Earth will soon belong to its own version of Arthur C Clarke’s “Firstborn” in 3001-The Final Odyssey says James Lovelock about the emerging “Novacene” epoch. The second story says artificial intelligence is out there, and it’s billions of years old, according to philosopher Susan Schneider. The third story asks what if artificial intelligence veveals incomprehensible, but obviously alien life?. The fourth story asks Is life in the Milky Way, due to the alpha, the fine-structure constant.

Image credit: Top of page with thanks to Julius Horsthuis Fractals Studio