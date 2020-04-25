Planet Earth Report –“Unobservable Aliens to the Coronavirus Vaccine Conspiracy”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, say US scientists –William Bryan, science and technology advisor to the Department of Homeland Security secretary, told reporters at the White House that government scientists had found ultraviolet rays had a potent impact on the pathogen, offering hope that its spread may ease over the summer.

A Sobering Astronomical Reminder from COVID-19–Harvard astronomer Ave Loeb suggests We should be grateful for the conditions that allow us to exist at all, because they won’t last forever. Like corrections to irrationally exuberant stock markets, however, COVID-19 is a correction to human hubris.

Dangerous Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Targeting 5G Technology, Bill Gates, and a World of Fear. Over Easter weekend, arsonists set more than twenty 5G cellular towers in the United Kingdom on fire—forming a pattern of bunny-eared infernos that points to one of the many conspiracy theories surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, writes Amy Sorkin for the New Yorker.

Possible Dinosaur DNA Has Been Found –New discoveries have raised the possibility of exploring dino genetics, but controversy surrounds the results. The object is a just a scant shard of cartilage from the skull of a baby hadrosaur called Hypacrosaurus that perished more than 70 million years ago. But it may contain something never before seen from the depths of the Mesozoic era: degraded remnants of dinosaur DNA.

Scientists Know Where Aliens Might Be, But Humans Will Never See Them –Beyond the impenetrable cosmological horizon is the unobservable universe: vast, possibly infinite, and maybe the likeliest location for alien life. Humans across cultures are drawn to the mystery of horizons. This impulse has led to perilous voyages across land, oceans, and into outer space, but it has yet to unlock the secrets of the ultimate boundary: the cosmological horizon, or the edge of the observable universe.

Coronavirus Interrupts, but Doesn’t End, an Arctic Research Expedition –The Polarstern, a science ship, will have to temporarily break out of polar ice because supply flights are no longer possible. With a scheduled mission to resupply a research icebreaker in the remote frozen Arctic scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have devised a new plan to continue the yearlong expedition studying climate change in the region.

What Life Is Like After Being Taken Off a Ventilator –A near-death experience in the ICU could have lasting effects on the brain—from PTSD to cognitive impairment on par with mild dementia.

An alarming number of Americans believe a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld. Nearly a third of Americans believe that it is either “probably” or “definitely” true that a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld, according to a new study by the Democracy Fund and the UCLA Nationscape Project, in partnership with USA Today.

The Ancient Battlefield That Launched the Legend of Hannibal— Two years before the Carthaginian general crossed the Alps, he won a decisive victory at the Battle of the Tagus https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ancient-battlefield-launched-legend-hannibal-180974744/