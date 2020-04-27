From the X Files: "Three" --Pentagon Releases Historic Navy UFO Videos

In 2019, the Gallup Poll decided to directly ask the American public about their experiences with UFOs, for one simple reason: semi-credible evidence of their existence was back in the news following Navy reports of pilots seeing bizarre planes traveling at at hyperspeed. The company conducted two surveys, in June and August of 2019. They found that a majority of Americans—60 percent—think UFO sightings can be explained by human activity or natural phenomena vs a full 33 percent think some UFO sightings can be attributed to alien visitation.

“These things would be out there all day,” said Lt. Ryan Graves, an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot who has been with the Navy for 10 years, who reported sightings of strange objects spinning like a top high in the skies over the East Coast along with other Navy pilots of objects that had no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes, but that they could reach 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds. “Keeping an aircraft in the air requires a significant amount of energy. With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect.”

“While it is still reasonable and conservative to assume that life is most likely to have originated in conditions similar to ours, the vast time differences in potential evolutions render the likelihood of “matching” technologies very slim,” says Silvano P. Colombano at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

In a 2018 paper by Colombano called for a more aggressive search for advanced extraterrestrial life In light of our most recent understanding of the age of the planetary systems that might support life, who thinks we may have missed alien life that’s not a carbon-based organism like Earth’s human species. Colombano said there were certain aspects of UFO sightings that cannot be explained. In his paper published by SETI, he said there may be some signals we have missed when it comes to looking for UFOs.

“We should consider the UFO phenomenon worthy of study in the context of a system with very low signal to noise ratio, but nevertheless with the possibility of challenging some of our assumptions and pointing to new possibilities for communication and discovery.

“We should study UFO reports as a low signal to noise ratio phenomenon. Big Data Analysis could approach several existing data bases such as 130,000 pages of declassified U.S. Air Force documents, National UFO Reporting Center Database and several other international data bases.”

“In the very large amount of ‘noise’ in UFO reporting there may be ‘signals’, however small, that indicate some phenomena that cannot be explained or denied,” Colombano said. The arrival of a UFO could have been overlooked because of the unlikelihood of interstellar travel, he said but this is something he said aliens have mastered.

In late 2014, reports the New York Times, “a Super Hornet pilot had a near collision with one of the objects, and an official mishap report was filed. Some of the incidents were videotaped, including one taken by a plane’s camera in early 2015 that shows an object zooming over the ocean waves as pilots question what they are watching.”

Now, the Department of Defense has officially released the three videos of unidentified flying objects which have captivated the UFO research community and generated considerable media attention for the last two years. The tantalizing clips, which include the now-iconic ‘Tic Tac video’ (shown above), largely first came to light back in December of 2017 and March of 2018 by way of the landmark New York Times times piece on the Pentagon’s secret UFO program and Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy. Since that time, something of a saga surrounding the videos has unfolded.

Speculation surrounding the origin of the videos came to an end in September of 2019 when the Pentagon confirmed that the footage was genuine and had been filmed from Navy jets.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” reported the DoD statement. “To clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos,” concluded the statement. “remain characterized as ‘unidentified.'”

“The phenomenon is indeed real,” said Luis Elizondo who ran the U.S. military. hush-hush Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program just days after the 22-year Defense Department veteran had submitted a resignation letter to the Pentagon, citing its disregard of “overwhelming evidence”

“Disclosure has already occurred,” said Elizondo. “Disclosure is not an event, it’s a process. My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone.”

The Daily Galaxy, Jake Burba, via Buzzfeed, New York Times, NASA Ames Research Center