“Alien Habitats” –Likely Abodes of Advanced AI Machine Life (Weekend Feature)

Earth’s current technological civilization is a model for alien-planet evolution, observed SETI Institute astronomer, Seth Shostak “But having now looked for signals for 50 years, we are going through a process of realizing the way our technology is advancing is probably a good indicator of how other civilizations – if they’re out there – would’ve progressed. Certainly what we’re looking at out there is an evolutionary moving target, If AI-powered machines evolved, we would be more likely to spot signals from them than from the “biological” life that invented them,” he added.

“But maybe it takes to 2100, or 2150, or 2250. It doesn’t matter,” Shostak said in September during a presentation at the Dent:Space conference in San Francisco in 2016 about the time-frame Earth-based singularity might occur. “The point is, any society that invents radio, so we can hear them, within a few centuries, they’ve invented their successors. And I think that’s important, because the successors are machines.”

Shostak has suggested that artificially intelligent alien life would be likely to migrate to places where both matter and energy – the only things he says would be of interest to the machines – would be in plentiful supply. That means the search may need to focus its attentions near hot, young stars or even near the centers of galaxies.

“I think we could spend at least a few percent of our time… looking in the directions that are maybe not the most attractive in terms of biological intelligence but maybe where sentient machines are hanging out.” Shostak thinks SETI ought to consider expanding its search to the energy- and matter-rich neighborhoods of hot stars, black holes and neutron stars.

Data centers like this generate a lot of heat, and keeping them cool is a major challenge for modern computing. Intelligent computers would likely seek out a low-temperature habitat. Bok globules (image at top of page) are another search target for sentient machines. These dense regions of dust and gas are notorious for producing multiple-star systems. At around negative 441 degrees Fahrenheit, they are about 160 degrees F colder than most of interstellar space.

This climate could be a major draw because thermodynamics implies that machinery will be more efficient in cool regions that can function as a large “heat sink”. A Bok globule’s super-cooled environment might represent the Goldilocks Zone for the AI powered machines, said Shostak. But because black holes and Bok globules are not hospitable to life as we know it, they are not on SETI’s prime target list.

“Machines have different needs,” he says. “They have no obvious limits to the length of their existence, and consequently could easily dominate the intelligence of the cosmos. In particular, since they can evolve on timescales far, far shorter than biological evolution, it could very well be that the first machines on the scene thoroughly dominate the intelligence in the galaxy. It’s a “winner take all” scenario.”

The biggest and obviously unknown question about the evolution of machine life, says astronomer Stuart Clark,“is whether the AI goes on to become conscious and define its own goals and decide it doesn’t need the biological creatures that developed it.”

The Daily Galaxy, Max Goldberg, via BBC Future , SETI Institute and Space.com

Image credit: Bok Globules in the Rosette Nebula NGC2237