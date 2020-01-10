Planet Earth Report –“Top Secret Navy Video of Infamous UFO Event to Zoombie World of Viruses Key to Evolution”

“Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

A huge meteorite smashed into Earth nearly 800,000 years ago. We may have finally found the crater

Biologists identify pathways that extend lifespan by 500%

China has developed the world’s first mobile quantum satellite station

1,200-Year-Old Viking Runestone May Warn of Climate Change, Study Says –Researchers said that the ancient inscription may be “connected to a memory of climate crisis and probably to the anxiety about a similar one occurring.”

The Navy Has Secret Classified Video of an Infamous UFO Incident –A records request shows the Pentagon has “discovered certain briefing slides that are classified TOP SECRET” and a “video classified SECRET.”

An Idea From Physics Helps AI See in Higher Dimensions –The laws of physics stay the same no matter one’s perspective. Now this idea is allowing computers to detect features in curved and higher-dimensional space.

The zombie world of viruses could hold the key to evolution itself –Notorious for making us sick, viruses are weird, undead organisms – but new insights are revealing they may have created life’s glorious complexity in the first place

The Oldest Person in the World Turns 117

Super Resilient Protein Structures Preserved a Chunk of Human Brain for 2,600 Years

No Dark Energy? No Chance, Cosmologists Contend –-A study challenged the evidence for the mysterious antigravitational force known as dark energy. Then cosmologists shot back.

Did HAL Commit Murder? –-The HAL 9000 computer and the ethics of murder by and of machines.

These Photos Capture the World’s Sewer Systems When They Were Brand New

MIT –It’s 2020. American elections are still “frighteningly easy” targets.

The Chinese Paddlefish, Which Lived for 200 Million Years, Is Now Extinct –New research concludes the freshwater species likely disappeared between 2005 and 2010 due to human activity