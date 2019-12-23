Planet Earth Report –“World’s Largest Undersea Mining Operation About to Begin With Unimaginable Consequences & More”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin –It’s underwater—and the consequences are unimaginable. But the biggest prize for mining companies will be access to international waters, which cover more than half of the global seafloor and contain more valuable minerals than all the continents combined.

The Ganges Brims With Dangerous Bacteria –This sacred river offers clues to the spread of one of the world’s most daunting health problems: germs impervious to common medicines.

BBC: The closest thing on Earth to interplanetary travel’

How NASA’s Next Mars Rover Will Hunt for Alien Life –The strategy involves matching geochemistry with structure.

The World’s Oldest Forest Has 385-Million-Year-Old Tree Roots –A trove of arboreal fossils pushes back the origin of modern forests and sophisticated tree roots

Alien life could be weirder than our Earthling brains can ever imagine –-Our conceptions of alien life are based on a sample of one: Earth’s life. That means even our wildest imaginings are likely to be completely off beam.

Will the United States Lose the Universe? –For more than a century, American astronomers have held bragging rights as observers of the cosmos. But that dominance may soon slip away.

600 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Just Spilled Near One of the Most Biodiverse Islands in the World –Certain species of iguanas, giant turtles, and sea lions only live in the Galapagos islands.

Ghent Altarpiece Restorations Reveal the Alarmingly Humanoid Face of the Famous Mystic Lamb –The animal’s soul-penetrating gaze was painted over by a second set of artists in 1550 and spent the next five centuries under wraps

The Origin of Krampus, Europe’s Evil Twist on Santa –The mythical holiday beast is once again on the prowl, but beware, he’s making his way across the Atlantic