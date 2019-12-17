Planet Earth Report –“The Man with Two Sets of DNA to Radio Silence for Alien Hunters”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Case of a Man With Two Sets of DNA Raises More Questions

Is the Amazon on the Road to Ruin –– Brazil’s plan to develop a lonesome track in the heart of the rainforest poses a threat the whole world may someday have to overcome

Tombs at Ancient Greek Site Were Gold-Lined Chambers--The burial structures were looted during antiquity, but beads and a pendant depicting Hathor, an Egyptian goddess, suggest earlier trade links between Pylos, Greece, and Egypt.

A Methane Leak, Seen From Space, Proves to Be Far Larger Than Thought

There Are Whales Alive Today Who Were Born Before Moby Dick Was Written –Some of the bowhead whales in the icy waters off of Alaska today are over 200 years old

Alien Hunters Need Radio Silence on the Moon. Future Lunar Missions Could Wreck It.

Destination Venus –“Was It the First Habitable Planet in the Solar System?”

“Stranger Than Imagined” –Weird Dynamics of Earth’s Star

Japan Will Build the World’s Largest Neutrino Detector

The Real Trouble With Silicon Valley

People in Japan are wearing exoskeletons to keep working as they age

Ancient “Chewing Gum” Reveals a 5,700-Year-Old Microbiome –Archaeologists reconstructed a Neolithic woman’s complete genome and oral microbiome from a piece of birch tar she chewed.

Why New Zealand’s deadly volcano eruption took people by surprise –While some warning signs were reported, scientists familiar with the area say they were not enough to halt public tours.

Alien life could be weirder than our Earthling brains can ever imagine–Our conceptions of alien life are based on a sample of one: Earth’s life. That means even our wildest imaginings are likely to be completely off beam

A Major but Little-Known Supporter of Climate Denial: Freight Railroads –For nearly 30 years, America’s four biggest rail companies—which move the majority of the country’s coal—have spent millions to deny climate science and block climate policy.

The Rise and Fall of an All-Star Crew of Jewel Thieves