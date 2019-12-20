Planet Earth Report –“Pentagon’s ‘Real Men in Black’ to Ancient Humans Failed to Defend Against Rising Seas”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Boeing Starliner Launch Update: Spacecraft Ended Up in Wrong Orbit NASA and Boeing’s test flight of a crewless capsule intended to carry astronauts to the space station will return to Earth without completing its mission.

World War 3: How US detonated 23 nuclear bombs creating radioactive wasteland

Ancient Humans Tried to Defend Against Rising Seas. They Failed –7,000 years ago, people trying to protect against massive sea-level rise after a period of global cooling were forced to abandon everything they held dear. Now, modern people are facing similar challenges stemming from human causes.

The Pentagon’s ‘Real Men in Black’ Investigated Tom DeLonge’s UFO Videos –The Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations has confirmed that it, too, has determined that the videos show “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Levitating Drugs, Star Wars Tech and a Simulated Universe

AI & Robots Crush Foes In Army Wargame –-A simulated infantry platoon, reinforced with drones and ground robots, repeatedly routed defending forces three times its size — without losing a single human soldier. Would this work in real life?

What does it mean to be human? –Biomedical law experts say changing technology may require a less stringent definition.

The First Alien –When did we start talking about life from elsewhere?

Antarctic video reveals deepest canyon on Earth –It has revealed the deepest canyon on Earth’s surface, plunging 3.5 kilometers below sea level under Denman Glacier in East Antarctica, nearly half as deep as Mount Everest is tall.

At the Edge of the World, a New Battleground for the U.S. and China –The Faroe Islands have become perhaps the most unexpected place for the United States and China to tussle over the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Could Fruit Flies Reveal the Hidden Mechanisms of the Mind? –New understandings in neurobiology are emerging from experiments on Drosophila, raising hopes the tiny insect will aid insights into human cognition and dementia https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/could-fruit-flies-reveal-the-hidden-mechanisms-of-the-mind/

The world’s oceans are acidifying — but it’s happening twice as fast off California –Oceans play an important role in the planet’s delicate carbon cycle, acting as a crucial reservoir that absorbs and stores carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.

Long Live the Multiverse! –The idea that our universe is just part of a much vaster cosmos has a long history—and it’s still very much with us

Scientists Find Iron ‘Snow’ in Earth’s Core –-The Earth’s inner core is hot, under immense pressure and snow-capped, according to new research that could help scientists better understand forces that affect the entire planet.

Australia is on fire, literally — and so are its climate politics –facing bushfires and record heat, a double whammy of extremes that has amplified scrutiny of its climate politics.

Fossil trees reveal world’s oldest forest grew on New York mountains

These are the stars the Pioneer and Voyager spacecraft will encounter –As the four craft exit our solar system, a 3D map of the Milky Way reveals which others they’re likely to visit tens of thousands of years on.

The Universe Really Is Fine-Tuned, And Our Existence Is The Proof

Once, America Had Its Own Parrot –The Carolina parakeet was beautiful, and doomed. What could have driven it to extinction?

How Many Llamas Did Softbank Spend on WeWork? An Investigation –How many llamas can you buy with $18.5 billion? Depends on the quality of the llama.