Planet Earth Report –“Earth is Getting Bigger to Greenland’s Vanishing Lakes”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

What’s creating thousands of craters off the California coast? –Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what’s causing these mysterious features.

Why the Laws of Physics Are Inevitable –By considering simple symmetries, physicists working on the “bootstrap” have rederived the four known forces. “There’s just no freedom in the laws of physics,” said one.

Evidence of New X17 Particle Reported, but Scientists Are Wary –Could the mysterious particle be our window into studying dark matter?

The Cosmos –“Is a Conscious Universe” –The question that intrigued the great American quantum physicist John Archibald Wheeler in the last decades of his life was: “Are life and mind irrelevant to the structure of the universe, or are they central to it?

Is Earth Getting Bigger Over Time? –The planet is a magnet for stuff: space dust, dead leaves, old refrigerators. Is all that mass adding up?

Huge Lakes Abruptly Empty into Greenland Ice Sheet –Draining meltwater could lubricate the base of the ice, speeding its flow and hastening sea-level rise

The World’s Oceans Are Being Starved of Oxygen –An alarming report found that there are 700 marine sites impacted by low oxygen levels—up from 45 in the 1960s

The Mystery at the Center of the Solar System –A spacecraft has finally gotten close enough to the sun to gather clues about some lingering questions.

The Accidental Experiment That Changed Men’s Lives –The Vietnam draft lotteries functioned as a randomized experiment—which has allowed social scientists to study its life-changing effects.

When did societies become modern? ‘Big history’ dashes popular idea of Axial Age –Humanity’s supposed singular transition to modernity in the first millennium BC was much messier than previously thought, finds sweeping study of historical data.

These mysterious Egyptian head cones actually existed, grave find reveals –Look closely at paintings of ancient Egyptians and you might spot something strange: cones the size of a coffee cup sitting atop some of their heads. The objects have long baffled archaeologists, many of whom have wondered whether they were merely a symbol. Now, a new study finds that these “head cones” were indeed real: researchers have recovered two of the curious accoutrements in burials dating back 3300 years.