Planet Earth Report –“2019 The Year in Physics to the Year in Biology”

“Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species –from “The Year UFO’s Became Legit to Top 10 Scientific Discoveries of the Decade to Antarctica’s Ghostly Invader.”

The Decade in Which Everything Was Great But Felt Terrible –In the 2010s America achieved late capitalism.

The Year UFOs Became a Little More Legit –We didn’t find ETs in 2019, but the U.S. government did become a little more chatty about flying saucers.

The Year in Physics –Physicists saw a black hole for the first time, debated the expansion rate of the universe, pondered the origin of time and modeled the end of clouds.

“Antarctica Alert” –Ghostly Invader from a Supermassive Black Hole Detected (2019 Most Viewed)

Humanity Is Sending 3 New Rovers to Mars in 2020 to Look for Signs of Life –The space agencies of the US, Europe, Russia, and China are all launching rovers to Mars next year.

The Year in Biology –Researchers explored the zone between life and death, charted the mind’s system for arranging ideas and memories and learned how life’s complexity emerged.

If Aliens Existed Elsewhere in the Universe, How Would They Behave? –-James Trefil and Michael Summers explore the life forms that might exist on a dizzying array of exoplanets.

The Top Ten Scientific Discoveries of the Decade –Breakthroughs include measuring the true nature of the universe, finding new species of human ancestors, and unlocking new ways to fight disease

This Insect Has The Only Mechanical Gears Ever Found in Nature –The small hopping insect Issus coleoptratus uses toothed gears on its joints to precisely synchronize the kicks of its hind legs as it jumps forward

What Happens to Meat When You Freeze it for 35,000 Years

Here’s what it looks like 4000 meters below the Arctic ice –Far below the Arctic ice lies a special area with volcanic activity. What lives down there? Scientists have gone on a journey to find out.

How the Smartphone Became Boring –They’re a lot less impressive when they’re everywhere. Here’s how the smartphone went from innovation icon to standard component.

Chinese Scientist Who Genetically Edited Babies Gets 3 Years in Prison –He Jiankui’s work was also carried out on a third infant, according to China’s state media, in a new disclosure that is likely to add to the global uproar over such experiments.

What U.S. Intelligence Thought 2020 Would Look Like

An Afterlife So Perilous, You Needed a Guidebook –Archaeologists unearthed the remains of a 4,000-year-old “Book of Two Ways” — a guide to the Egyptian underworld, and the earliest copy of the first illustrated book.

Trolls, Hackers, Spies: The Cyber Decade –This decade had a lot of hackers, beefs, and spies. Maybe even too many.