Featured Articles Posted on Dec 24, 2019 in Astronomy

A spectacular cosmic Christmas tree? Actually, it’s the Cone Nebula, seven light years tall. The origin of this amazing geometric object remains a mystery. The upper 2.5 light-years of the nebula, equals 23 million round trips to the moon. The Cone Nebula resides 2,500 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros.

The Daily Galaxy via APOD and NASA