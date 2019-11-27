Planet Earth Report –“Ancient Mystery Fossil to Earth’s Mini Moon”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Is This the First Fossil of an Embryo? –Mysterious 609-million-year-old balls of cells may be the oldest animal embryos — or something else entirely.

Earth may have recently destroyed one of its own minimoons –There’s probably a 1-yard-wide space rock orbiting Earth at any given time. And now, astronomers think they’ve spotted one burning up in our atmosphere.

There has never been a better time to start a small space agency –With every passing year, more and more countries are launching their own space agencies to participate in a growing space economy.

Blue Whale Hearts May Beat Only Twice a Minute During a Dive –Nature’s most extreme animal has an equally extreme circulatory system, researchers found.

The Deep Time of Walden Pond –The science and history of the lake Thoreau made famous.

Fifty years after The Andromeda Strain made Michael Crichton a household name—and spawned a new genre, the technothriller—the threat returns, in a gripping sequel that is terrifyingly realistic and resonant.

When robots are ultra-lifelike will it be murder to switch one off? –Sentient machines with empathy and morality are coming. We urgently need to make some life-and-death decisions about their rights

Fourth Spy Unearthed in U.S. Atomic Bomb Project –His Soviet code name was Godsend, and he came to Los Alamos from a family of secret agents.