Antimatter Galaxies –“Could Create the Most Destructive Event Since the Big Bang” (Weekend Feature)

“Just because we happen to live in a region that is overwhelmingly dominated by matter doesn’t preclude the existence of other regions of space that are instead dominated by antimatter,” observes Dan Hooper, head of the Theoretical Astrophysics Group at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) and Associate Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago.

The Standard Model fails to explain the enduring mystery of why the observable universe contain virtually no antimatter. Physicists believe that at the Big Bang there were equal amounts of matter and antimatter in the early history of the universe – so how did the antimatter vanish? Perhaps it didn’t and resides isolated in some far distant regions of our universe.

If such exotic regions do exist with large quantities of antiprotons, antineutrons, and positrons without the presence of any protons, neutrons, or electrons to annihilate with, it would behave just as ordinary baryonic matter does, forming antimatter versions of all of the known types of atoms and molecules, which would undergo the full array of physical and chemical reactions and processes that take place among ordinary matter, creating stars, planets, and galaxies—and could even contain life. “And the light generated from an antimatter star or an antimatter galaxy,” explains Hooper in At the Edge of Time, “would be entirely indistinguishable from that produced by any ordinary star or galaxy.”

As LIGO has shown us with its recent detection of merging neutron stars and supermassive black holes, astrophysical systems pass matter back and forth constantly, with many galaxies in our universe colliding or merging with one another. Even the Milky Way is expected to collide in four billion years in a colossal mashup with its nearest neighbor, the massive Andromeda galaxy, which could eventually eject our solar system into deep space. https://dailygalaxy.com/2019/10/the-monster-andromeda-galaxy-foreshadows-the-milky-ways-fate/

If a galaxy made up of matter were to collide with an antimatter galaxy, it would generate the most dramatic and destructive event since the Big Bang. Such events, concludes Hooper, “if they ever take place, must be incredibly rare and in a distant region of the universe.”

