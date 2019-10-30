Planet Earth Report –“Searching for a Rectangular Sun to Alien Telescopes”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Searching for a Rectangular Sun Above the Arctic Circle –As polar winter sets in during an expedition on a research vessel, a reporter hopes she’ll catch a glimpse of a brilliant mirage.

Air Force’s mysterious space plane lands in Florida after record-setting mission –The uncrewed craft spent 780 days in orbit.

This Tiny, Uninhabitable Islet in the North Atlantic Has Attracted Fishermen and Adventurers for Decades

We keep looking for space aliens. Are they looking for us? An intelligent species of extraterrestrials might have telescopes far more powerful than ours. –It seems a safe bet that if advanced aliens do exist in our galaxy, they would at least know our planet is here. If human astronomers can find thousands of worlds in two dozen years, how many exoplanets —planets around other stars — will the denizens of other solar systems find in, say, a millennium of slogging away?

“Life is Electric” –NASA Enigma Study Explores Origins of Life on Earth & Beyond

AI could solve baffling three-body problem that stumped Isaac Newton

BBC’s Attenborough exposes ‘great secret’ hidden below ice

The Science Behind Hollywood’s Movie Monsters –Massive hits at the time, the films that brought Frankenstein, Dracula, the Mummy and more to life also tapped into societal fears and traumas

Architecture and Math Show the Bayeux Tapestry Was Designed to Decorate a Cathedral –A new study proposes a convincing explanation for the 11th-century tapestry’s creation

The Toxic Bubble of Technical Debt Threatening America –Climate change will soon expose a crippling problem embedded in the nation’s infrastructure. In fire-ravaged California, it already has.

F.B.I. Recovers Nazi-Looted Painting From New York Museum –The Arkell Museum had no inkling of the early 20th-century canvas’ dark past.