Planet Earth Report –“NASA Invention May Violate Laws of Physics to the Interspecies Internet”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

NASA’s First All-Female Spacewalk Makes History –Two women on Earth, Jessica Bennett and Mary Robinette Kowal, had a chat about two women astronauts in medium-sized spacesuits.

Watch: The First-Ever Spacewalk With All Women Is Happening Right Now

The Interspecies Internet wants to give the animal kingdom the power of communication–A group including former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel is working on what they’re calling the Interspecies Internet. It would reimagine how we could potentially interact with intelligent animals and how they could communicate among themselves.

Physicists say Google’s Quantum Computer Still Far From Practical

Paris Zoo Unveils Bizarre, Brainless ‘Blob’ Capable of Learning

A Nazi Version of DDT Was Forgotten. Could It Help Fight Malaria? –Scientists have rediscovered a compound developed by German researchers during World War II. It appears to be more effective and perhaps safer than DDT.

Not Only Is China’s ‘UFO’ Not Unidentified, It Probably Won’t Fly –The “Super Great White Shark” uses a similar design to those abandoned by the US and Canada in the 1960s.

“Forever Changes Understanding of Our Place in the Universe” –2019 Nobel Prize in Physics

NASA engineer’s ‘helical engine’ may violate the laws of physics –For every action, there is a reaction: that is the principle on which all space rockets operate, blasting propellant in one direction to travel in the other. But one NASA engineer believes he could take us to the stars without any propellant at all.

From Mercury to Artemis: The evolution of the spacesuit in photos

Scientists Discover a New Phenomena Called ‘Stormquakes’ –-Some powerful storms are so intense that they literally shake the ocean floor.

Malware That Spits Cash Out of ATMs Has Spread Across the World –A joint investigation between Motherboard and the German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) has uncovered new details about a spate of so-called “jackpotting” attacks.

Long strand of DNA from Neanderthals found in people from Melanesia

Reason Won’t Save Us –It’s time to accept the limits of how we think.

How evolution builds genes from scratch –-Scientists long assumed that new genes appear when evolution tinkers with old ones. It turns out that natural selection is much more creative.

New universe of miniproteins is upending cell biology and genetics

CBD or THC? Common Drug Test Can’t Tell the Difference--Those cannabidiol-laced gummy bears may be entirely legal, but they could still get you arrested on marijuana possession charges.

A Man Moves Into a Lighthouse. Strangeness Ensues. –Robert Eggers’s new film, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, is an enthralling exploration of the mania of isolation.