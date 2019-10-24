Planet Earth Report –“Climate Change Could Devastate US Military to Untold Secret Mission to Seize Nazi Data”

Earth from ISS

 

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

 

The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Acidified the Ocean in a Flash –The Chicxulub event was as damaging to life in the oceans as it was to creatures on land, a study shows.

The Untold Story of the Secret Mission to Seize Nazi Map Data –How a covert U.S. Army intelligence unit canvassed war-torn Europe, capturing intelligence with incalculable strategic value

U.S. Military Could Collapse Within 20 Years Due to Climate Change, Report Commissioned By Pentagon Says –The report says a combination of global starvation, war, disease, drought, and a fragile power grid could have cascading, devastating effects.

A weird physics theory is gaining traction. Another version of you might already know about it.

Google Claims a Quantum Breakthrough That Could Change Computing

Renaissance Nun’s ‘Last Supper’ Painting Makes Public Debut After 450 Years in Hiding –The 21-foot canvas, created by self-taught artist and nun Plautilla Nelli, is now on view in Florence

Finally, a Clear Look at the Weird Substance China Found on the Moon –China’s Yutu 2 rover came across the shiny material in July, and the new photo may give us a better idea about what it could be.

Astrophysicist Argues That Aliens Could Be Exploring Space Via Nanoprobes

Mind-reading tech? How private companies could gain access to our brains –Social media companies can already use online data to make reliable guesses about pregnancy or suicidal ideation – and new BCI technology will push this even further

Laser-scanning tech uncovers huge network of ancient Mayan farms

NASA Chief Says A Female Astronaut Could Be Among The First Humans On Mars

The Forest Service Is About to Set a Giant Forest Fire—On Purpose: A man-made blaze on a remote Utah mountainside could provide valuable insights into the behavior of the powerful wildfires growing more and more common out West.

