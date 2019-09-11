Planet Earth Report –“Extreme ‘Underground Galapagos’ to Battle of Hong Kong Apps”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

On 9/11, Luck Meant Everything –When the terrorist attacks happened, trivial decisions spared people’s lives—or sealed their fate.

AlphaZero –“The ‘Lucy’ of the Emerging AI Epoch”

Alien Civilizations May Have Visited Earth Millions of Years Ago, Study Says –Our own civilization might be too young to have encountered extraterrestrial life here on Earth.

2°C: BEYOND THE LIMIT –Dangerous new hot zones are spreading around the world

“Harrowing Scene at Ground Zero” –The Day the Dinosaurs Died “The pressure of the atmosphere in front of the asteroid started excavating the crater before it even got there. Then, when the meteorite touched ground zero, it was totally intact. It was so massive that the atmosphere didn’t even make a scratch on it.

“Ad Astra” –Thirty Years After a Doomed Expedition, Secrets Challenge Our Place in the Cosmos

“Emmy for M87’s Black Hole” –EHT’s Iconic Image of the ‘One-Way Door Out of Our Universe’

Some physicists still doubt whether LIGO has seen gravitational waves

Strange life forms found deep in a mine point to vast ‘underground Galapagos’ –-The rock-eating, sulfur-breathing microbes have scientists wondering what other strange creatures dwell deep below Earth’s surface.

“Death of Cyclops” –Scientists are Looking at Aging as a Curable Disease

A New Timeline of the Day the Dinosaurs Began to Die Out –By drilling into the Chicxulub crater, scientists assembled a record of what happened just after the asteroid impact.

Scientists Find the Skull of Humanity’s Ancestor, on a Computer –By comparing fossils and CT scans, researchers say they have reconstructed the skull of the last common forebear of modern humans.

Lost continent revealed in new reconstruction of geologic history –A highly detailed re-creation of the past 240 million years showcases the tangled tale of an ancient continent dubbed Greater Adria

MIT –If we spend $1.7 trillion on climate adaptation we could make four times that much back

The new battle in Hong Kong isn’t on the streets: it’s in the apps –Activists are using Airdrop, livestreams, and innovative maps to keep their protest alive. But the authorities have plenty of tech of their own.

The Nazi Werewolves Who Terrorized Allied Soldiers at the End of WWII

New Clues Found in Understanding Near-Death Experiences

Marco Polo’s odyssey spawned one of the world’s first best sellers –Medieval audiences couldn’t get enough of Polo’s fascinating accounts of faraway lands, turning his book into a runaway success.

We’re Barely Listening to the U.S.’s Most Dangerous Volcanoes –A thicket of red tape and regulations have made it difficult for volcanologists to build monitoring stations along Mount Hood and other active volcanoes.

