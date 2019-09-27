Planet Earth Report –“ET Clues to the Internet Impeachment”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

What Whales and Dolphins Left Behind for Life in the Ocean –The ancestors of dolphins and whales survived in the seas by shedding genes involved in sleep, DNA repair and other seemingly critical activities.

“The Message” –Moon’s Surface May Harbor Traces of Alien Fossils & Technology–“It would be tantalizing to find microfossils of extraterrestrial forms of life on the moon. Even more exciting would be to find traces of technological equipment that crashed on the lunar surface a billion years ago, amounting to a letter from an alien civilization saying, “We exist,” writes Harvard University’s chief astronomer Avi Loeb, asking can the moon provide clues for extraterrestrial life?

The Oceans We Know Won’t Survive Climate Change –Sea-level rise will become unmanageable, and life will flee the world’s tropical oceans, if carbon pollution keeps rising, a new report from the UN climate panel says.

The manmade ‘stars’ changing the night sky

Navy confirms videos did capture UFO sightings, but it calls them by another name –The U.S. Navy doesn’t know exactly what the “unidentified aerial phenomena” seen in the videos are.

Face masks to decoy t-shirts: The rise of anti-surveillance fashion

How Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Became a U.F.O. Researcher–Two years after Mr. DeLonge left the band, he found a new life trying to make sense of ou

The Eerie Sounds of the Theremin – Music of the Future that Arrived 100 Years Ago

Murder in the Amazon heightens fears for isolated tribes –Alarm spreads among indigenous rights activists and forest defenders as intruders breach the boundaries of protected lands in Brazil.

How biology, not religion, made humans moral –Our survival instinct should undercut morality – but our mammalian brains pulled off an amazing evolutionary trick.

‘The Irishman’: A digitally de-aged Robert De Niro shows us how far the tech has come –-Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited mob movie “The Irishman” is a decades-long epic that uses de-aging visual effects on the film’s stars — Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. The latest Mach at the Movies looks at how far this technology has come to give us younger versions of these highly familiar faces.

The “Versailles of Dresden” Has Been Rebuilt, 74 Years After World War II –The opulent royal apartments at the Residential Palace were Augustus the Strong’s attempt to project and prolong his power

Turkey Is Moving Forward With Plans to Flood a 10,000-Year-Old City –Hasankeyf and nearly 200 other settlements will be inundated as part of a dam project

Boston Dynamics’ 4-legged robot Spot could be coming to an office near you

Brace Yourself for the Internet Impeachment –Disinformation experts are preparing for fast-twitch media manipulation, droves of false and misleading claims and hyper-polarized audiences fiercely clinging to their side’s version of reality.

Google has reached quantum supremacy – here’s what it should do next