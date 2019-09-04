Planet Earth Report –“Dinosaurs on the Moon to New Species from Cancers”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

These High-Flying Geese Are ‘the Astronauts of the Bird World’ –Bar-headed geese migrate above 26,000 feet. A better understanding of their efficient use of oxygen could have implications for human medical treatment.

Can New Species Evolve From Cancers? Maybe. Here’s How. –Researchers agree it’s a long shot, but transmissible cancers could theoretically evolve into independent species. Certain weird parasites might be living proof.

Fossil DNA Reveals New Twists in Modern Human Origins –Modern humans and more ancient hominins interbred many times throughout Eurasia and Africa, and the genetic flow went both ways.

AlphaZero –“The ‘Lucy’ of the Emerging AI Epoch”

The Cosmos –“Is a Conscious Universe”

“The Invisible Extinction” –Before the Dinosaurs, Earth Lost 3/4’s of It’s Life

“Dinosaurs On the Moon” — The Impossible Magnitude-12 Earthquake That Changed Our World

China’s lunar rover has found something weird on the moon’s far side –The discovery prompted scientists to postpone other plans and focus instead on trying to figure out what the substance is.

Earthquake fault long thought dormant could devastate Los Angeles, researchers say. Could cause a destructive 6.4 magnitude earthquake if it ruptured. And if it linked with other faults, it could trigger an earthquake in the magnitude 7 range, according to a team of researchers from Harvard, USC and the U.S. Geological Survey

“Death of Cyclops” –Scientists are Looking at Aging as a Curable Disease

Humans Dominated Earth Earlier Than Previously Thought –Archaeologists worldwide pooled their knowledge of past land use — and pushed back the date when human farming and other practices began altering the planet.

3.8-million-year-old fossil reveals face of Lucy’s ancestors

Is It Time to Upend the Periodic Table? –The iconic chart of elements has served chemistry well for 150 years. But it’s not the only option out there, and scientists are pushing its limits.

It Looks Like the Storm Area 51 Festivals Are Going to Happen: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Scientists Create Tiny Human Brains That Produce Brain Waves And Hooked Them To Spider Robots

Elon Musk Says The Next Gen Starship Could Be Twice As Big!

This bird really can fly over Mount Everest, wind tunnel experiments reveal –In 1953, a mountain climber reported seeing a bar-headed goose (Anser indicus) soar over the peak of Mount Everest. The nearly 9-kilometer feat—2 kilometers higher than any other animal has been known to fly—was thought physiologically impossible.

Your DNA could transfer to a weapon you have never touched –Forensic scientist Niamh Nic Daeid explains how your DNA could end up on a murder weapon and why smoke alarms don’t wake children.

Amazon is apparently testing a system that lets you pay by scanning your hand