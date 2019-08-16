Planet Earth Report –“The Conscious Universe to Human Endurance Limit Found”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Tardigrades Were Already on the Moon –It may not be smart to add more, but nature probably beat us to it anyway.

“Earthlings on the Moon” –Doomsday Species Will Survive Until the Sun Dies

The Cosmos –“Is a Conscious Universe” –“Are life and mind irrelevant to the structure of the universe, or are they central to it?”

Secrets of the Universe Trapped in Antarctic Snow –Scientists found an interstellar iron isotope in Antarctic snow samples—which hints that our region of the universe may be the remnant of an ancient exploding star

Climate change or just crazy weather? How improving tools make it easier to tell. –Scientists linked late July’s heat wave in Western Europe to climate change in a matter of days.

Trump Is Thinking of Buying a Giant Socialist Island –The president has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland for the United States.

No thanks, we’re not for sale, aghast Greenland tells Trump –Danish politicians dismiss US president’s apparent interest in island as ‘hopefully a joke’

“The Novacene Hypothesis” –Coming Eon of Human Hyperintelligence

Einstein showed Newton was wrong about gravity. Now scientists are coming for Einstein. –New research confirms Einstein’s theory of gravity but brings scientists a step closer to the day when it might be supplanted by something new.

Ancient Sea Life May Have Hitched Across Oceans on Giant Living Rafts –Enormous crinoids of the Jurassic era, related to sea stars and sea urchins, could have carried whole ecosystems around the world

“Wake-Up Call?” –Massive Object Smacks Jupiter Recalling Pacific-Sized 2009 Impact

The Obamas’ first film: will American Factory be the biggest documentary of 2019? –Produced for Netflix, this moving film reveals what happened when a Chinese company rescued a US factory – and ignited a fight for workers’ rights.

This robotic tail gives humans key abilities that evolution took away

Even elite endurance athletes have a limit. Scientists just found it. –The elite category of endurance athletes is truly incredible. They run 50-mile ultramarathons, bike the 23-day Tour de France, and generally achieve physical feats that seem superhuman. But there is a limit to the human body, and scientists have found it.

It’s only a matter of time Ibefore a drone takes down a passenger plane –And no, technology can’t fix the problem.

This Is What It’s Like to Watch the Arctic Die –There is no talk of international intrigue among people living and working in the Arctic, only dread of what a warming planet might mean.

“Alien Evolution” –Advanced Life Will Mirror Homo Sapiens

The US Army is developing AI missiles that find their own targets

The transhumanists who want to live forever –For a core of longevity true believers, the time to intervene is now.

