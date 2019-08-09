Planet Earth Report –“Nikolai Kardashev’s Worlds to Extremophiles On the Moon”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Here’s How Tardigrades Were Secretly Smuggled To The Moon

Wildfires Are Now So Bad That Scientists Are Using Them to Study Nuclear War –A smoke plume from the 2017 wildfires in the Pacific Northwest mirrored simulations of nuclear winter, and showed that the aftermath of a nuke war may be worse than anticipated.

Nikolai Kardashev –one of the earliest, and most consequential, SETI practitioners, passed away on August 3. At a time when a search for extraterrestrial intelligence was more a thought experiment than one requiring actual hardware, clever physicists in the Soviet Union formulated many of the seminal ideas for this nascent discipline. Of these, Kardashev was among the best known.

What Worries Iceland? A World Without Ice. It Is Preparing –As rising temperatures drastically reshape Iceland’s landscape, businesses and the government are spending millions for survival and profit.

Scientists Made Vodka Using Contaminated Grain From Chernobyl And It’s Radioactive-Free

“The Novacene Hypothesis” –Coming Eon of Human Hyperintelligence

“Earthlings on the Moon” –Doomsday Species Will Survive Until the Sun Dies

Bizarre fossils reveal Asia’s oldest known forest

“The Preview” –Earth’s Spontaneous Chemical Alignment 4 Billion Years Ago

How Climate Change Could Trigger the Next Global Financial Crisis –The Federal Reserve should act aggressively to reduce that risk, a leading economic historian argues.

Volcano forecasts could soon be a reality, thanks to AI –The 800 million people who live near active volcanoes may soon have much more time to evacuate when their mountains rumble to life.

Critical U.S. Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online Despite Official Denials –The top voting machine company in the country insists that its election systems are never connected to the internet. But researchers found 35 of the systems have been connected to the internet for months and possibly years, including in some swing states.

Tom Delonge’s UFO Research Center Is Making Politicians Demand Answers –A Congressman is asking the Navy to release its UFO files. His letter closely aligns with the findings the Blink 182 singer has released over the last two years.

“Alien Evolution” –Advanced Life Will Mirror Homo Sapiens

This Is Why Humans May Not Bode Well On Mars

Deadly Rocket Explosion In Russia Caused A ‘Brief Radiation Spike’

The Secret History of ‘Easter Eggs’ –Yes, Google, Tesla, Amazon and others are still hiding quirky software surprises in their products, mostly to give you a chuckle.

Planet Earth Report –“USA’s First Mass Murder to Earth’s Third Pole”