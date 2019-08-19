Planet Earth Report –“Bitcoin Terrorists to Pacific-Sized Asteroid Impact”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

A.I. Is Learning From Humans. Many Humans. –Artificial intelligence is being taught by thousands of office workers around the world. It is not exactly futuristic work.

Carl Sagan Foreshadows USA 2019

“Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization?” –Zeroing In On Earth-like Planets

“Wake-Up Call?” –Massive Object Smacks Jupiter Recalling Pacific-Sized 2009 Impact

This huge telescope could lead us to alien life. First it has to get off the ground. –Astronomers and protestors are at an impasse over a plan to build the Thirty Meter Telescope atop a dormant volcano on the Island of Hawaii.

The quantum revolution is coming, and Chinese scientists are at the forefront –China’s formidable investment in new technology which could transform information processing is helping it catch up with Western research and, in a few areas, pull ahead.

Terrorists Turn to Bitcoin for Funding, and They’re Learning Fast –The authorities have begun to raise alarms about a steady uptick in the number of militant groups using the hard-to-trace digital currency.

At the bottom of a glacier in Greenland, climate scientists find troubling signs –Kulusuk is also base camp for NASA’s OMG (Oceans Melting Greenland) program. OMG scientists traveled to the world’s biggest island this year after a heatwave scorched the United States and Europe, smashing temperature records and triggering the mass melting of its ice sheet.

We’re barreling towards another Dust Bowl

Why an AI arms race with China would be bad for humanity

NASA Made a Rare Flight Right Through a Thundercloud Formed by a Wildfire –Scientists conducted the most detailed reconnaissance of one of Earth’s rarest atmospheric phenomena in a spectacular flight.

Discovery of giant penguin suggests New Zealand and Antarctica used to be very different

Space dust from ancient supernova found hiding in Antarctica –The cosmic grains originated in a stellar explosion millions of years ago.

And Now the Really Big Coal Plants Begin to Close –Old, small plants were the early retirees, but several of the biggest U.S. coal burners—and CO2 emitters—will be shuttered by year’s end

Going back to the moon could cost $30 billion. It might be worth it. –If we collect more moon rocks, we could unlock secrets about the Earth, the moon, and the solar system.

Senators concerned Epstein conspiracy theories play into Russia’s hands –Moscow weaponized previous news events to sow division among Americans.