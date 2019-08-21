Planet Earth Report –“Anthropocene Not an Epoch to Greenland as the Future”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

How walking helped humans take over the planet –We are all fitter for a good walk – and we become smarter just by standing up. In fact, says a new book, the act of walking helped humans colonize a whole planet.

Companies in the Cosmos: The new space race –NASA lost its ability to launch humans from U.S. soil when the space shuttle retired. Now, companies and billionaire entrepreneurs are defining a new space age.

DNA study deepens mystery of lake full of skeletons –Hundreds of bodies at Roopkund Lake belonged to pilgrims who perished in a Himalayan storm more than a thousand years ago—or so researchers thought.

“Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization?” –Zeroing In On Earth-like Planets

“Kepler’s Sweet Spot” –Earth at Center of Milky Way’s ‘Habitable Zone’

Our Solar System “Is in a Unique Place in the Universe — Just Right for Life”

Earth’s future is being written in fast-melting Greenland –-Scientists studying the melting of the ice in Greenland this summer are finding themselves working in shirtsleeve weather without the need for gloves.

The Anthropocene Is a Joke –On geological timescales, human civilization is an event, not an epoch. Whereas some epochs in Earth history stretch more than 40 million years, this new chapter started maybe 400 years ago, when carbon dioxide dipped by a few parts per million in the atmosphere. Or perhaps, as a panel of scientists voted earlier this year, the epoch started as recently as 75 years ago, when atomic weapons began to dust the planet with an evanescence of strange radioisotopes.

California’s disappearing sea snails carry a grim climate warning –The red abalone is dying off as its food source—the California kelp forests—are decimated. Experts fear the die-off may be a sign of what’s to come.

We’ve worried about overpopulation for centuries. And we’ve always been wrong.

Meriwether Lewis’ Mysterious Death –Two hundred years later, debate continues over whether the famous explorer committed suicide or was murdered.

YouTube has removed videos of robots fighting, citing “animal cruelty”

What Fossils Alone Can’t Explain About Dinosaurs –When time is measured in 10-million-year blocks, the lines between ecosystems and animals that would never have coexisted can get blurry.

The Nazi Werewolves Who Terrorized Allied Soldiers at the End of WWII –Though the guerrilla fighters didn’t succeed in slowing the Allied occupation of Germany, they did sow fear wherever they went

Tardigrade Spill on the Moon Proves We Need Rules for Spreading Life Beyond Earth–-Tardigrade mishap on the Moon sparks questions on if we should restrict unusual spacecraft payloads.

In 897, the corpse of a pope was exhumed—to be put on trial. –Known as the ‘Cadaver Synod,’ the posthumous trial of Pope Formosus resulted from the chaos of the ninth century as factions battled for control of the church.

Colossal crabs may hold clue to Amelia Earhart fate –Does the secret of the famed aviator’s disappearance lie in the underground haunts of the world’s largest land invertebrate?

