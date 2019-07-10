Planet Earth Report –“Secrets of America’s First Spy Agency to Space Mining Boom”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Neil Armstrong: First Man on the Moon, and Its First Great Geologist –Had the Apollo program stopped after July 21, 1969, another astronaut says, its lunar samples would have been enough to reshape knowledge of the solar system.

NASA Can Spot Failing Infrastructure from Space

Ancient City of Babylon Among New Unesco World Heritage Sites –Other additions include ancient metallurgy sites in Burkina Faso, Iceland’s Vatnajökull National Park and eight buildings designed by Frank LLoyd Wright

“Illusion of Death” –‘In the Quantum Universe We Exist Indefinitely’

“Gargantua” –The Black Hole That Could Swallow Our Solar System

Take a Trip to America’s Hot Rod Heaven –Today’s show-car royalty reinvents the wheel

“Trilobites & Homo Sapiens” –Is Our Evolution Unique in the Cosmos?

Imagining the Moon –The moon in art has changed from symbol to something real, but that hasn’t changed our will to see it.

Mission to rare metal asteroid could spark space mining boom –-Scientists think it is mostly made of nickel and iron, but could also be abundant in more valuable metals such as platinum and gold.

For the First Time Ever, Temperatures Reached 90 Degrees in Anchorage –Alaska is not a stranger to sweaty summer days, but climate scientists are nevertheless concerned about the recent heatwave

Scientists discover the world’s biggest seaweed patch. They say it could be the ‘new normal.’ –The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt stretches clear across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Bizarre Ways America’s First Spy Agency Tried to Overthrow Hitler –From undercover heiresses to hormone-injected vegetables, the early days of the Office of Strategic Services were marked by colorful hires and wild schemes.

Discovery of Raptor-Like Dinosaur Adds a New Wrinkle to the Origin of Birds –A small, 150 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Wyoming ran on the ground, but it may have been closely related to some of the first fliers

Explorers successfully voyage to Japan in primitive boat in bid to unlock an ancient mystery

One giant … lie? Why so many people still think the moon landings were faked

It all started with a man called Bill Kaysing and his pamphlet about ‘America’s $30bn swindle’

For Smart Animals, Octopuses Are Very Weird –A new hypothesis suggests that their vaunted intelligence and short-lived, solitary nature are all linked to a fourth trait.

Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?

An Ancient City’s Demise Hints at a Hidden Risk of Sea-Level Rise –Two millennia ago, an earthquake liquefied the ground beneath the Egyptian port of Thonis-Heracleion.

Twitter Needs a Pause Button