Apollo 11 –“13 Minutes to the Moon” Podcast

The 13-minute period between the time the Apollo 11 crew members started the Eagle’s engine and when they touched down on the moon was packed with an entire podcast series’ worth of drama.

The 2019 BBC program, hosted by Kevin Fong, uses these brief moments to talk about how NASA navigated the awesome challenges faced by the space program. Listen to this amazing BBC series with music by Hans Zimmer, ‘13 Minutes to the Moon’

Today’s program, Ep.09 Tranquility Base –We are five and a half minutes to the moon. Tension goes “through the roof”. Neil Armstrong takes control and the fuel starts to run out.”

