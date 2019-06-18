Planet Earth Report –“Arctic Hyenas to ‘Libra’ Facebook’s Cryptocurrency”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Another Brutal Fact About the Ice Age Arctic: The Hyenas –As if saber-toothed cats weren’t enough.

How much of the solar system should be designated wilderness? –Most of it, say astrophysicists, if we want to guarantee the future of humanity.

What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane –Five years ago, the flight vanished into the Indian Ocean. Officials on land know more about why than they dare to say.

The US says it has inserted offensive malware into Russia’s power grid

Hackers behind the world’s deadliest code are probing US power firms –-A group called Xenotime, which began by targeting oil and gas facilities in the Middle East, now has electrical utilities in the US and Asia in its sights.

Los Angeles Should Be Buried –A day in the war between the city and its mountains.

Big earthquakes might make sea level rise worse.

US government video taken by the forward-looking infrared system of a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet that encountered an unidentified aircraft off the East Coast in 2015.

Physicists Debate Hawking’s Idea That the Universe Had No Beginning –A recent challenge to Stephen Hawking’s biggest idea — about how the universe might have come from nothing — has cosmologists choosing sides.

Scientists shocked by Arctic permafrost thawing 70 years sooner than predicted –Ice blocks frozen solid for thousands of years destabilized. ‘The climate is now warmer than at any time in last 5,000 years’

A cemetery sitting on melting permafrost tundra at the village of Quinhagak on the Yukon delta in Alaska. The scientists’ findings offer a further sign of a climate emergency. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Former Head of Pentagon’s Secret UFO Program Has Some (Strange) Stories to Tell

Libra: Facebook launches cryptocurrency in bid to shake up global finance

Grand Canyon Will Soon Be a Dark Sky Park –After three years of retrofitting lights, the national park will soon be certified by the International Dark Sky Association

In Los Angeles, only people of color are sentenced to death –The county’s prosecutor has won death sentences for 22 defendants, none of them white, report shows

Concentration Camps Existed Long Before Auschwitz –-From Cuba to South Africa, the advent of barbed wire and automatic weapons allowed the few to imprison the many