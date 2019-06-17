“Big Bang Vanishes” –Quantum Theory Describes an Eternal Universe

An intriguing new theory suggests there was no Big Bang singularity, no starting point and points at the possibility that the universe had no beginning.

The Big Bang singularity is the most serious problem of general relativity because the laws of physics appear to break down there according to Ahmed Farag Ali at Egypt’s Benha University. Ali and coauthor Saurya Das at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada, have shown in a paper published in Physics Letters B that the Big Bang singularity can be resolved by their new model in which the universe has no beginning and no end.

It is widely known that Einstein theory of Relativity is successful in describing astrophysical and cosmological phenomena. According to the theory, Physical laws must be defined at every point in the spacetime.

However, the theory has a serious physical and mathematical problem known as Big Bang Singularity that predicts that our universe began from an infinitely dense point at which the laws of physics break down.

This means the theory contains its own contradiction.

In their study, Ali computed quantum corrections to the dynamical equation of the universe known as the Freidman equations. By replacing classical geodesics with quantal (Bohmian) trajectories, developed by Louis de Broglie and David Bohm . This gives rise to a new correction terms which substantially changes the behavior of the universe.

The quantum trajectories can never meet or cross. Therefore extrapolating points in our current universe far back in the past, they no longer meet in a Big Bang singularity. That means that they go on forever.

“One of our correction terms to the Raychaudhuri/Friedmann equations, says Ali, which govern cosmology, can be interpreted as due to an all pervading quantum fluid, known as Bose-Einstein condensate. The density of this fluid may account for dark matter, while the term itself may give rise to a cosmological constant term which accounts for observed dark energy.”

Much is still unknown about the universe where we live, he adds, but our research is working to unlock the infinite cosmological mysteries that govern our solar system and beyond.

The Daily Galaxy via the Academic Minute