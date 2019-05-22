Planet Earth Report –“Untold Apollo 11 Story to New X-Files Threats”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Untold Story of the Apollo 11 Mission –From JFK’s real motives to the Soviets’ secret plot to land on the Moon at the same time, a new behind-the-scenes

Ship spies largest underwater eruption ever –-Last week, Marc Chaussidon, director of the Institute of Geophysics in Paris (IPGP), looked at seafloor maps from a recently concluded mission and saw a new mountain.

“Space Refugees” –Dinosaur Extinction-Level Impact Ejecta Would Reseed Life

Nuremberg Decides to Conserve Nazi Rally Grounds –Some argued that the site should be left to decay into ruins, but officials have decided to maintain it as a testament to the city’s dark history.

Jeff Bezos’ vision for the future: Humanity in the stars

“Ultima Thule” –Nazi Legacy Lurks at Farthest Reaches of Our Solar System

We Finally Know How Much the Dino-Killing Asteroid Reshaped Earth –The impact that wiped out large dinosaurs also dumped hundreds of feet of debris in the ocean off the Yucatán peninsula.

Are UFOs a Threat to National Security? This Ex-U.S. Official Thinks They Warrant Investigation –Chris Mellon believes the government should more aggressively gather intel on military UFO sightings, some of which were captured on video.

From the X Files –“The Pentagon’s UFO Intrigue”

‘Earthworm Dilemma’ Has Climate Scientists Racing to Keep Up –Worms are wriggling into Earth’s northernmost forests, creating major unknowns for climate-change models.

Newsweek: Renowned UFO Scientist Dies –Stanton Friedman was best known for his claim of being the first civilian investigator to look into the infamous “Roswell Incident” of 1947, helping to popularize the conspiracy theory that the U.S. military had reportedly recovered two flying discs that had crashed and a number of alien bodies from a ranch in New Mexico.

The Medieval Practices That Reshaped Europe’s Fish –More than 700 years ago, demand for sturgeon, salmon, and other fish was so high that kings had to start regulating fishing.

Scientists find 414 million pieces of plastic debris on remote islands –The extraordinary haul means we may have underestimated the scale of the world’s plastic problem.

Secret documents show Russian plot to stoke racial violence in America

These tiny microbes are munching away at plastic waste in the ocean –Plastic makes up nearly 70% of all ocean litter, putting countless aquatic species at risk. But there is a tiny bit of hope—a teeny, tiny one to be precise: Scientists have discovered that microscopic marine microbes are eating away at the plastic, causing trash to slowly break down.