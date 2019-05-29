Planet Earth Report –“Pentagon’s Secret Island to Silenced Atomic Veterans”

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Physicist Who Made Sense of the Universe –Murray Gell-Mann’s discoveries illuminated the most puzzling aspects of nature, and changed science forever.

Atomic Veterans Were Silenced for 50 Years. Now, They’re Talking.

Washington Post: UFOs exist and everyone needs to adjust to that fact

The Pentagon has its own island off New York where nobody can go that it’s using to run war games for a giant cyber attack on power grid

“Peering Through Spacetime” –‘EHT Could Read a Newspaper in NYC from a Sidewalk Café in Berlin’

It’s only a matter of time before a drone takes down a passenger plane –And no, technology can’t fix the problem.

100 years ago, an eclipse changed the known laws of physics and made Einstein Einstein

“Spinning Like a Hypersonic Top” –US Navy Pilots Reported Strange, Unknown Objects

How a ‘forgotten’ 600-year-old tsunami changed history –New evidence shows a disaster similar to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami battered the same region centuries ago and may have given rise to a powerful Islamic kingdom.

From the X Files –“The Pentagon’s UFO Intrigue”

Chernobyl: horrifying, masterful television that sears on to your brain

“When Earth Was Very Different” –Remnant of Ice-Age Ocean Discovered

Evidence found of fish swimming in unison 50 million years ago

He joined the ‘Seven Summits Club’ when he reached Everest’s peak. He died climbing down.

In 1947, A High-Altitude Balloon Crash Landed in Roswell. The Aliens Never Left Despite its persistence in popular culture, extraterrestrial life owes more to the imagination than reality

Minds, the ‘Anti-Facebook,’ Has No Idea What to Do About All the Neo-Nazis –Minds is home to neo-Nazis, and wants its users to help decide what content stays on the site.