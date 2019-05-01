Planet Earth Report –“NASA Defends the Planet, Climate Apocalypse, Megastructures Key to Alien Contact”

Posted on May 1, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



NASA’s Asteroid Drill Day 2: Two Ambitious Plans to Defend the Earth Emerge

Why alien ‘megastructures’ may hold key to making contact with extraterrestrials –Is looking for signals really the best plan? Is it possible that we’re making the wrong bet?

Can anyone tame the next internet? –-Forces have been unleashed that seem out of control. But is it the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

“One Trillion Times Age of the Cosmos” –Rarest Thing Ever Detected

“The Last Holdout” –LHC Scientists Seek Portal to the ‘Dark-World’ Unveiled By the Higgs

How humanity can live through climate apocalypse –-The bad news is that our slow-motion ecological catastrophe demands new ways of thinking. The good news? We’ve faced the end of the world before.

How a Hacker Tracked Thousands of Cars and Gained the Ability To Kill Their Engines

NASA: Moon Hoax Theory Poised to Become More Popular as Time Passes?

Washington Post Video: How angry pilots got the Navy to stop dismissing UFO sightings

SETI–‘Zoo hypothesis’ may explain why we haven’t seen any space aliens

Synthetic Cells May Be the First Life We Encounter in Space

In 1950, the U.S. Released a Bioweapon in San Francisco

SpaceX’s Unnerving Silence on an Explosive Incident –A failed test of the Dragon spacecraft could derail plans to launch NASA astronauts into space.

DNA Analysis Could Prove if This Lock of Hair Belonged to Leonardo da Vinci

Sooner or Later Your Cousin’s DNA Is Going to Solve a Murder –The Golden State Killer case was just the start. Hundreds of cold cases are hot again thanks to a new genealogy technique. The price may be everyone’s genetic privacy.

Why Whales and Dolphins Join the Navy, in Russia and the U.S.

Yeti Footprints Found in Nepal Are Maybe (Definitely) From a Bear –The Indian Army posted photos on Twitter of what they believed were the footprints of a yeti. Social media responded with theories of its own.

Apple Cracks Down on Apps That Fight iPhone Addiction

Massive step forward’: Lab-grown mini-brain twitches a muscle

A Holocaust Story for the Instagram Generation –Eva’s Instagram account, based on a diary kept by the real Eva Heyman in 1944, will go live Wednesday afternoon for the start of Israel’s annual Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day.

For the first time, a drone has been used to deliver a donor kidney