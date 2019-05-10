Planet Earth Report –“Hacking Darwin, Alien Zoo Conjecture, Inside the Megafires”

Posted on May 10, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



Jeff Bezos Has Plans to Extract the Moon’s Water –The Amazon CEO unveiled a sleek-looking lunar lander—and he hopes the White House takes notice.

‘Zoo hypothesis’ may explain why we haven’t seen any space aliens –Perhaps the extraterrestrials know we’re here but don’t want to deal with us — either by communicating or by visiting.

Hacking Darwin

Inside the Megafire –Scientists investigate what was behind the deadly megafires that swept through California in 2018.

Ground-Penetrating Radar Reveals Military Structures Buried Beneath Alcatraz Penitentiary

Was Shakespeare a Woman? –The controversy, almost as old as the works themselves, has yet to surface a compelling alternative to the man buried in Stratford. Perhaps that’s because, until recently, no one was looking in the right place. The case for Emilia Bassano.

Google is starting to reveal the secrets of its experimental Fuchsia OS –May hold the key to the future of Android, Chrome, and everything in between

Searching For Alien Life in the Hot Springs of Nevada

“One Trillion Times Age of the Cosmos” –Rarest Thing Ever Detected

“Anthropocene Nuclear Legacy” –Melting Glaciers Could Unleash Radioactive Fallout

India’s water crisis is already here. Climate change will compound it. –Droughts and floods have pushed the nation’s leaky, polluted, and half-done water systems to the brink.

“Explosive Epoch” –China’s Discovery of Pleistocene Skull Foreshadows Later Human Evolutio

The Last Remaining Rail Car That ‘Witnessed’ the Transcontinental Railroad’s Momentous Day –‘Crocker’s Car’ brought the tycoon Leland Stanford to connect the East Coast to the West 150 years ago

Blow up: how half a ton of cocaine transformed the life of an island –In 2001, a smugglers’ yacht washed up in the Azores and disgorged its contents. The island of São Miguel was quickly flooded with high-grade cocaine – and nearly 20 years on, it is still feeling the effects.

A totem in Times Square: New York as it might have looked – in pictures –From an airport in Midtown stretching 144 blocks to a neoclassical civic center entirely covering Roosevelt Island, here are some proposals that would have changed the face of New York City

1,000-Year-Old Pouch From Bolivia Contains Traces of Five Mind-Altering Drugs –The ingredients include coca leaves and two compounds used in modern ayahuasca rituals