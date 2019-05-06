Planet Earth Report –“Earth’s Second Sun, Explosive Epoch, Alien Object”

Posted on May 6, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



New York Times: Civilization Is Accelerating Extinction and Altering the Natural World at a Pace ‘Unprecedented in Human History’

The making of Amazon Prime, the internet’s most successful and devastating membership program –An oral history of the subscription service that changed online shopping forever.

“Explosive Epoch” –China’s Discovery of Pleistocene Skull Foreshadows Later Human Evolution

“Earth’s Second Sun” –China’s Fusion Future, the Holy Grail of Unlimited Energy’

A New Tide of Gravitational Waves –When new cosmic ripples are detected, astronomers leap into action to try to locate their source.

How China is redrawing the map of world science

“Hitler’s Lost Uranium” –The Search for WW II Nazi Uranium Cubes

“The Great Collision” –Epic Unprecedented Change to Life On Earth

Mysterious space object may help explain how life arose on Earth –Scientists say objects from other star systems could have brought life from world to world around the cosmos.

Monster Medusa Virus –“Might Be One Reason Life On This Planet Exists”

The Astronomer Who’d Rather Build Space Cameras –Jim Gunn helped shape the theory of the evolution of the cosmos before building hardware for major observatories like the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Philosopher Who Says We Should Play God –Why ethical objections to interfering with nature are too late.

How a Hacker Tracked Thousands of Cars and Gained the Ability To Kill Their Engines

The search for the kryptonite that can stop CRISPR –-Powerful gene-editing tools have the potential to heal—or to harm. Now there’s a race to develop the antidote to the next bioweapon.

The Mystery of Human Uniqueness –What, exactly, makes our biology special?

Finally, a Problem That Only Quantum Computers Will Ever Be Able to Solve –Computer scientists have been searching for years for a type of problem that a quantum computer can solve but that any possible future classical computer cannot. Now they’ve found one.

A new camera can photograph you from 45 kilometers away

Why Is This Ostrich Wearing an Extra Set of Wings? –Scientists took a creative approach to studying how dinosaurs evolved

Scientists Just Found 200,000 New Marine Viruses. Here’s Why That Matters. –Viruses might be the most successful and influential biological entities on Earth—and they’re interwoven into every ecosystem there is.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has condemned the Nazi-Soviet pact signed a week before Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland as “immoral”.

Can anyone tame the next internet? –Forces have been unleashed that seem out of control. But is it the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

Nature’s emergency: Where we are in five graphics

Nasa instrument heads to space station to map CO2

Particles From Cold War Nuclear Bomb Tests Found in Deepest Parts of the Ocean

Singapore Wants to Build New Suburbs on Giant Floating Rafts

Wealth Is a Strong Predictor of Whether an Individual Pursues a Creative Profession