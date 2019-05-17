Planet Earth Report –“Alien Signals to A Look Back at 1919 in Photos”

Posted on May 17, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



Abolish the Priesthood –To save the Church, Catholics must detach themselves from the clerical hierarchy—and take the faith back into their own hands.

100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1919 –-A century ago, the Treaty of Versailles was signed, as much of the world was still recovering from the devastation of World War I. Rebuilding was just beginning, refugees were returning home, orphans were being cared for, and a global influenza outbreak was being battled. In other news, the Lincoln Memorial was nearing completion in Washington, D.C.; Vladimir Lenin was working to solidify the Soviet Republic; the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed—guaranteeing women the right to vote; a molasses disaster struck Boston.

The Next ‘South China Sea’ Is Covered in Ice –The State Department will soon have a permanent presence in Greenland for the first time since the 1950s.

Yes, the United States Certainly DID Land Humans on the Moon –Moon-landing deniers, says space scholar and former NASA chief historian Roger Launius, are full of stuff and nonsense

“A New Form of Life” –Living Organism Created With Entirely Human-Made DNA

“Indistinguishable from Physics” –Three Alien-Technology Conjectures

Secrets of the Alien Signals –When NASA begins a strange experiment to communicate with dolphins, experts investigate if it’s a prelude to making alien contact. But some fear that such a discovery could have apocalyptic consequences.

Here’s what it’s like to live at Everest base camp –Every year a pop-up city is built at the foot of the world’s tallest mountain.

This Prehistoric Fish Makes a Great White Look Like a Goldfish— Meet Dunkleosteus, perhaps the fiercest fish that ever existed. It lived 360 million years ago and was twice as long and three times as heavy as a great white shark.

Infrared images of lions on the hunt –Infrared imaging allows rare shots of hunting lions in perilous darkness.

Is Life Inevitable? A new theory about life’s origins updates Darwin’s warm little pond. Scientists say they’ve created the building blocks of biology in steaming hot springs. Meanwhile, at a NASA lab scientists simulate deep-sea vent chemistry to produce the type of environment that might spawn life. Which site is best suited for producing biology from chemistry?

Archaeologists Are Excavating Site of Scottish Massacre That Inspired the ‘Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding –In 1692, members of the Campbell clan turned on their MacDonald hosts, killing at least 38 men and sending women and children fleeing into the hills

How the Summer of Atomic Bomb Testing Turned the Bikini Into a Phenomenon –The scanty suit’s explosive start is intimately tied to the Cold War and the nuclear arms race

Revealed: air pollution may be damaging ‘every organ in the body’ –Exclusive: Comprehensive analysis finds harm from head to toe, including dementia, heart and lung disease, fertility problems and reduced intelligence.

‘Serial Killers Are a Uniquely American Phenomenon’ –In 1979, the American discourse on serial killers was irrevocably changed. Ted Bundy’s serial-murder-and-rape trial, which was nationally televised, ushered in a new era of live entertainment. Fifteen years later, O. J. Simpson’s trial became the next national obsession. Today, the true-crime genre reached new heights with the podcast Serial. The proliferation of successful murder-centric content that followed is indicative of a public obsession.