Planet Earth Report –“5G Apocalypse, China’s Secret Internment Camps, Mystery of the Self”

Posted on May 13, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Your 5G Phone Won’t Hurt You. But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise. –RT America, a network known for sowing disinformation, has a new alarm: the coming ‘5G Apocalypse.’

Deepak Chopra –the Greatest Mystery Is You: Even though teams of scientists around the world are working on great mysteries, from the origin of the universe to the origin of life, the greatest mystery remains personal, the mystery of the self. So far as we know, human beings are unique in pondering our own existence as selves and also our place in the universe.

“Alien Tech” — Beyond Radio Signals in Search for Advanced ET Life

Refreezing Earth’s Poles –“The Future of Humanity for Next 10,000 Years”

The real experiments that inspired Frankenstein –When Mary Shelley published her iconic novel in 1818, raising the dead seemed to be the near future.

Capturing What’s Online in China Before It Vanishes –It’s important to preserve snapshots of China’s internet before they vanish without a trace, says Raymond Zhong, a Times tech reporter in Beijing.

A New Generation of Activists Confronts the Extinction Crisis

Many Theories About Leonardo da Vinci –The artist, inventor, and all-around Renaissance man has been dead for half a millennium, but there’s no end to the wild sleuthing about him and his work. Leonardo Che Ritrae la Gioconda (Leonardo Painting the Mona Lisa), by Cesare Maccari, Corbis/Getty

“Anthropocene Nuclear Legacy” –Melting Glaciers Could Unleash Radioactive Fallout

China’s secret internment camps –And the internet detectives working to find them

“Indistinguishable from Physics” –Three Alien-Technology Conjectures

Apollo Moon landing: The 13 minutes that defined a century