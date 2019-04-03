“What Have They Found?” ESO to Reveal Epic Black-Hole Discovery

Posted on Apr 3, 2019

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has recently announced that the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project has just made a groundbreaking black hole discovery. The ESO announced that there would be a press conference about the recent discovery that is set to take place on April 10th at 15:00 CEST.

This is believed to be the first direct photo of a black hole’s event horizon or even something that’s much more exciting than that. So far, all it’s certain about this is that it is definitely going to be something big since ESO revealed that a total of six conferences would be taking place around the world at the same time.

“Belgium (Brussels, English), Chile (Santiago, Spanish), Shanghai (Mandarin), Japan (Tokyo, Japanese), Taipei (Mandarin), and USA (Washington, D.C., English),” the official announcement reads.

Since it has been launched, the Event Horizon Telescope has been struggling to pinpoint Sagittarius A which is the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Seeing the event horizon of a black hole is something that’s theoretically possible. This might be what the telescope achieved – the very first image of a black hole’s event horizon. We just have to wait and see.

On the other hand, it might be something even more significant for science and humanity, as well. “Due to the importance of this result, we encourage satellite events in the different ESO Member States and beyond,” said the European Southern Observatory.

The Daily Galaxy via ESO