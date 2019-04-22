Planet Earth Report –“Predator That Great Whites Fear, Extinct Sapiens, Huge Bee Hives Survive Notre Dame Fire”

Posted on Apr 22, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Predator That Makes Great White Sharks Flee in Fear –Better to run than to have your liver squeezed out.

Pepsi’s Long Obsession With Outer Space –A proposal for a space-based ad is only the latest iteration of Pepsi’s fascination with the skies.

“A Forgotten World” –Apocalypse of the ‘Great Dying’ Gave Rise to the Dinosaurs

Seven things we’ve learned about Earth since the last Earth Day –We continue to shape life on Earth, and threaten our survival, in unexpected ways.

“Proof?” –‘Oumuamua-Like’ Interstellar Object Struck Earth in 2014

If Thanos Actually Wiped Out Half of All Life, How Would Earth Fare in the Aftermath? –The aftereffects of such a mass extinction don’t require a supervillain’s intelligence to understand

“Cave of the Extinct Sapiens” –Sophisticated Thinkers Equal to Modern Humans

Bees Survive Notre Dame Fire –Three hives of over 180,000 bees living on Notre Dame’s roof miraculously survived the devastating fire which engulfed the cathedral earlier this week. The first floor roof over the sacristy, just beneath the rose window, has been home to the bees since 2013.

Secret visit of Notre-Dame roof and frame (English)

“The Gates of Hell, The End of Spacetime” –World’s Scientists Speak Out On EHT’s Black Hole Picture

David Attenborough, the voice of Our Planet: “Things are going to get worse”

AI triumphs against the world’s top pro team in strategy game Dota 2 –It’s the first time an AI has beat a world champion e-sports team.

Old Fossils, New Meanings: Smithsonian Exhibit Explores the History of Life and What it Means for Our Future

Climate activists stage ‘die-in’ at Natural History Museum –Police say than 1,000 arrests made in eight days of Extinction Rebellion protests

The case against solitary confinement –On any given day, some 61,000 people are in solitary confinement in US prisons. It’s time to abolish the practice.