Planet Earth Report –“Cities That Trigger Psychotic Breaks to New Species of Sapiens”

Posted on Apr 17, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Cataclysmic Break That (Maybe) Occurred in 1950 –Sixty-nine years ago, a new geological era may have begun on Earth.

The Most Political Animal –Even in one of the world’s richest countries, humans have a hard time coexisting with wolves.

Stonehenge was built by descendants of Neolithic migrants, DNA study shows

“Incredible” –New Species of Human Unearthed

Are we on the road to civilization collapse? –Studying the demise of historic civilizations can tell us how much risk we face today, says collapse expert Luke Kemp. Worryingly, the signs are worsening

“Peering Into the Unknown” –Theoretical Physicist Takes You Inside EHT’s Epic Black Hole Image

“Cave of the Extinct Sapiens” –Sophisticated Thinkers Equal to Modern Humans

Alien life–The aliens are coming. And they’ve caught us with our pants down –Radio signals could be signs of extraterrestrial life.

The cities that need a warning label? –Some cities seem to inspire psychotic breaks so frequently among their visitors, mental health syndromes have been named after them. But are conditions like Jerusalem or Paris syndrome real?

A Cathedral for a Fragile Age –The centuries made Notre-Dame everyone’s. Never has French civilization felt more important.

After the Fire: Photos From Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

What Happened to Notre-Dame’s Precious Art and Artifacts? –Officials say the ‘main works of art’ were saved. But others have been lost or seriously damaged

Scientists added human brain genes to monkeys. Yes, it’s as scary as it sounds. –Some are calling the Chinese experiment “an ethical nightmare.”

The Last of the Great American Hobos –Hop a train to Iowa, where proud vagabonds gather every summer to crown the new king and queen of the rails

These are the most endangered U.S. rivers