Heard In the Milky Way –“Spaceship on Earth 3 Billion Years Ago to Pentagon’s UFO Chief”

Posted on Apr 19, 2019

Check out today’s eclectic coverage of programs broadcast and streamed on the (occasionally “far side”) state of affairs on our pale blue dot, signaling our existence to possible exo-civilizations.

“FM signals and those of broadcast television travel out to space at the speed of light. Any eavesdropping alien civilization will know all about our TV programs (probably a bad thing), will hear all our FM music (probably a good thing), and know nothing of the politics of AM talk-show hosts (probably a safe thing).” –Neil deGrasse Tyson, Death By Black Hole

What Would You Experience If You Landed on Earth 3 Billion Years Ago

and Walked Out of Your Spaceship Adam Frank: “Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth” | Talks at Google



The Onion–The Mueller Report: Watch As We Read The Whole Thing Live



Astrophysicist Brian Greene on the first-ever image of a black hole from the Event Horizon Telescope



The Onion –Reporter Goes Undercover In Chinatown By Wearing Silk Robe



Atomic Warriors –What Does a Nuclear Bomb Explosion Feel Like?



Thom Hartmann talks with MIT Climate Scientist, Professor Daniel Rothman on the point of no return for climate change, at what point will we not be able to turn things around?



Pentagon Ex-UFO program chief: We may not be alone



Harvard’s Paul Horowitz: “The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence” | Talks at Google



Charley Lineweaver, “The Birth, Life and Death of our Planet”



Frank Drake Interview Nuclear physicist Taylor Wilson explores one of our civilization’s most perplexing questions: Are we alone?



Extinction Rebellion –activists cause disruption across London in climate change protests



Joe Rogan With Physicist Brian Cox



He Served the Longest Sentence of Any Innocent U.S. Inmate (360°) –In this stunning 360° video, former U.S. inmate Rickey Jackson, who was wrongfully imprisoned for 40 years (including being on death row and in solitary), tells the story of his rebirth

