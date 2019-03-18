Planet Earth Report –“Merging Physics & the Paranormal to the Day Earth Changed”

Posted on Mar 18, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

“The Day the Earth Changed” –Unveiled by a Young 31-Kilometer-Wide Greenland Crater

Nobel laureate Brian Josephson is attempting to merge physics and the paranormal — A controversial figure in quantum circles, he started to think about how the brain works and found this more fascinating than anything in physics at the time.

China and the US are locked in a crucial battle for space domination –China’s military ambitions hinge on controlling outer space. The US is worried

“Past is Prologue” –A Hyper Solar Storm Engulfed Earth in 660 BCE

Apple’s Big Spending Plan to Challenge Netflix Takes Shape –With iPhone sales showing signs of fatigue, the event is intended to draw attention to the company’s billion-dollar-plus bet on entertainment, an initiative that will put Apple in direct competition with Netflix, Amazon and HBO.

NASA Scientists Created a Super-Hot Exoplanet Atmosphere on Earth –A team heated a cloud of gas up to 2,000°F and blasted it with radiation to see what happens on giant planets that orbit very close to their stars.

Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to National Geographic after sexual misconduct allegations

Apple and Stanford’s Apple Watch study identified irregular heartbeats in over 2,000 patients –Only 0.5 percent of participants received the notifications

Did Mars and Earth swap microbes? –When Paul Davies first suggested life could travel between planets, physicist and astrobiologist Paul Davies was derided. That doesn’t happen any more.

From the X Files: “Wright-Patterson UFOs / Area 51 Secrets”

What Would a Dog Do on Mars? –New art from NASA imagines a rosy but unrealistic future of canines on the distant planet.

“The Lost Men” A History of the Iberian Peninsula, as Told by Its Skeletons –With an analysis of DNA from nearly 300 fossilized remains, scientists are peering into human prehistory in the region.

88 Pounds of Plastic Found in Dead Whale in the Philippines

China is about to overtake America in AI research –Will publish more of the most-cited 50 percent of papers than America for the first time this year

Era of Big NASA Space Telescopes May Be Ending

The Cambridge Analytica scandal changed the world – but it didn’t change Facebook –A year after devastating revelations of data misuse, Mark Zuckerberg still hasn’t fulfilled his promises to reform

The truth about animal grief

In Vietnam, rats are a popular food—here’s why.