Planet Earth Report –“China’s Mindblowing Fossils to New X-Files Alien Theories”

Posted on Mar 22, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



‘Mindblowing’ haul of fossils over 500m years old unearthed in China –Thousands of fossils date back to huge burst in diversity of life on Earth known as Cambrian explosion

“Undetected” –NASA Discovers Hiroshima-Size 2018 Asteroid Explosion Above the Bering Sea

Eight mighty rivers run dry from overuse –From the American West to China, Australia to India, some of the world’s most important rivers have been drained dry for agriculture, industry, and drinking water.

A Troubling Discovery in the Deepest Ocean Trenches –In the Mariana Trench, the lowest point in any ocean, every tiny animal tested had plastic pollution hiding in its gut.

“Ivy League X Files” –Two New Advanced-Alien-Life Theories

Aging Is a Communication Breakdown –Genes that can’t express themselves may be hallmarks of cancer.

“The Day the Earth Changed” –Unveiled by a Young 31-Kilometer-Wide Greenland Crater

“Stupendous” –China’s Leap to Space-Based Solar Power: ‘Will Beam Sun’s Energy Back to Earth’

Russia wants to cut itself off from the global internet. Here’s what that really means.

“Medieval” Diseases Flare as Unsanitary Living Conditions Proliferate –Typhus and other infectious illnesses hit homeless communities

Paris’ Hotel Lutetia Is Haunted by History –The ghosts of Nazis, French resistance fighters and concentration camp survivors still inhabit the grand building on Paris’ famed Left Bank

Mount Everest: Melting glaciers expose dead bodies –Nearly 300 mountaineers have died on the peak since the first ascent attempt and two-thirds of bodies are thought still to be buried in the snow and ice.

DNA Clues to an Ancient Canary Islands Voyage –The islands’ pioneers likely arrived centuries before European conquest, as part of a large-scale movement of people from North Africa.

A Big, Weird, Pancake-Shaped Fish Keeps Surprising Beachgoers –Ocean sunfish look as if somebody began building a fish, added enormous vertical fins just behind its head, and then started laughing too hard to continue. And for scientists, these fish, with their unusual shape and inscrutable life, remain a “big bag of mysteries.”