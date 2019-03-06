Planet Earth Report –“Amazon Whale Mystery to Houston, We Have a Dragon”

Posted on Mar 6, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Physics of Extraterrestrial Life –“Earth May Be The ‘Standard Model’ for the Universe”

Search called off for missing Himalayan climbers –Briton Tom Ballard and Italian Daniele Nardi disappeared on Nanga Parbat

Houston, We Have a Dragon–The International Space Station and SpaceX’s new capsule for humans are now flying above Earth as one.

“There are Things Still Coming Ashore” –Mystery of the Amazon Humpback Whale

The first aviation disaster caught on film –A routine press photo op in 1937 ended up recording the explosion of the greatest airship ever built.

“Mind-Bending” –‘Hyper-Advanced ET May Be What We Perceive to Be Physics’

Bill Gates: I’ve paid $10 billion in taxes. I should have paid more.

The Roman Republic Destroyed Itself. Are we on the same path

What’s So Special About the Next SpaceX Launch –Elon Musk’s company is on the edge of a new era in American human spaceflight.

A Bold New Theory Proposes That Humans Tamed Themselves –A leading anthropologist suggests that protohumans became domesticated by killing off violent males.

The ‘Golden Death’ Bacterium Found in a Rotten Apple –This “spectacular” pathogen dissolves its host from inside out.

A Troubling Discovery in the Deepest Ocean Trenches –In the Mariana Trench, the lowest point in any ocean, every tiny animal tested had plastic pollution hiding in its gut.

Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation? –More comfortable online than out partying, post-Millennials are safer, physically, than adolescents have ever been. But they’re on the brink of a mental-health crisis.