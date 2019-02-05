Planet Earth Report –“World’s Green Oceans to New Volcanic Island Baffles NASA”

Posted on Feb 5, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Climate Change Will Alter the Color of Half of Earth’s Oceans by 2100–Phytoplankton blooms tint the oceans green, which means their response to warmer waters will shake up the ocean color scheme.

The North Magnetic Pole’s Mysterious Journey Across the Arctic –Scientists accelerated the update of a model of Earth’s fluctuating magnetic field, which is needed to keep navigational systems functioning. Many wondered what’s happening inside the planet’s core.

Mystery mud on new volcanic island baffles NASA scientists –Island sprang up near Tonga three years ago, giving researchers a glimpse of how flora and fauna colonize it.

Deadly earthquake traveled at ‘supersonic’ speeds—why that matters –A powerful temblor in Indonesia offered a detailed look at supershear, a phenomenon that can create the geologic version of a sonic boom.

“The Great Dying” –Our Evolving Sequel May Be More Like Science Fiction Than Anything in Earth’s History

“Unexplained” –Enormous ‘Phantom’ Galaxy Discovered Hidden at Outskirts of the Milky Way: ‘Is It One of Many?’

Astrophysicist Mercedes Lopez-Morales Is Grooming the Next Generation of Planet Hunters

Super-tall, super-skinny, super-expensive: the ‘pencil towers’ of New York’s super-rich –An extreme concentration of wealth in a city where even the air is for sale has produced a new breed of needle-like tower.

The End of the American Chinatown –How renewed interest in downtown living is threatening neighborhoods that long provided a first stop for new immigrants

A Horde of Elephant Seals Conquered a California Beach During the Shutdown –They shall leave when it pleases them

Before It Conquered the World, Facebook Conquered Harvard –On the 15th anniversary of Facebook’s launch at Harvard, a dozen students and faculty members reflect on seeing and being the first users of the world’s largest social network.