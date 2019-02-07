Planet Earth Report –“Why Aliens Aren’t Science Fiction to Ancient ‘Ghosts’ in DNA”

Posted on Feb 7, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



Why Aliens Aren’t Science Fiction –On a special edition of Endless Thread, host Ben Johnson talks to superstar astronomer Avi Loeb about mysteries surrounding the interstellar space object known as ‘Oumuamua: “I don’t see extraterrestrials as more speculative than dark matter or extra dimensions. I think it’s the other way around.”

Artificial Intelligence Finds Ancient ‘Ghosts’ in Modern DNA –With the help of deep learning techniques, paleoanthropologists find evidence of long-lost branches on the human family tree.

Hot streak: NASA warns global warming shows no signs of slowing

“Anticipating the Future” –‘The Human Brain is More Complex than Our Milky Way Galaxy’

“Dinosaurs On the Moon” — The Impossible Magnitude-12 Earthquake That Changed Our World

How Globalization Saved the World and Damned the West –A dispatch from Davos on the verge of a nervous breakdown

NASA video shows polar vortex shifting to spread frigid air across the U.S.

An Astrophysicist Who Maps the Universe’s Terra Incognita –Priyamvada Natarajan has pioneered the mapping and modeling of the universe’s invisible contents, especially dark matter and supermassive black holes.

‘Ridiculously rare’ case of cancer found in fossilized leg–A 240-million-year-old turtle was afflicted with a type of bone cancer resembling one that strikes hundreds of people each year.

A Rover Named After DNA Pioneer Rosalind Franklin is Headed for Mars in 2020 –“This name reminds us that it is in the human genes to explore.”

Forget Everything You Know about 3-D Printing—the “Replicator” Is Here –Rather than building objects layer by layer, the printer creates whole structures by projecting light into a resin that solidifies

Time running out for orcas, belugas trapped in icy ‘whale jail’ –Russian video footage shows that the animals, likely bound for aquariums, are languishing in freezing waters and legal limbo.