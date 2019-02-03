Planet Earth Report –“Russia’s Lost Space Telescope to The Football Brain”

Posted on Feb 3, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Russia Has Lost Control of Its Only Space Telescope –Mission leads are trying to reestablish contact with the Spektr-R satellite, which carries a 10-meter wide radio dish.

“Our Sentinel for the Whole Ecosystem” –Climate Change is Killing Ancient Antarctica Moss Beds

Underwater Drones Could Transform Hurricane Forecasts–The key to predicting storm intensity may lie below the surface.

Grand Plan to Clean the Great Pacific Garbage Patch –Can a controversial young entrepreneur rid the ocean of plastic trash?

“Uncharted Territory” –New Species Evolve During Epic Climate Change

It’s time to start taking the search for E.T. seriously, astronomers say –Scientists are pushing for NASA to make looking for alien technology an official goal

European Genocide of Indigenous Peoples in the Americas Cooled Earth’s Climate –Some 50 million Indigenous peoples died during the 16th century, a collapse that caused atmospheric carbon dioxide levels to drop.

“Missing –14 Billion Tons of Antarctica’s Ice”

Watch a Spaceship Leave Earth in Stunning ISS Video –“This is real.”

Brain Candy: “The Big Bang Created a Second Mirror-Universe”

Meet the photographer who translates science into stunning images –“It’s crazy wonderful.” Felice Frankel helps MIT students look at their work in a whole new way.

From the Farside –Russian Authorities Launch New Investigation into Dyatlov Pass Incident.

The life and death of John Chau, the man who tried to convert his killers –The 26-year-old American adventure blogger was killed by an isolated tribe last year. His father blames ‘extreme’ Christianity

What a lifetime of playing football can do to the human brain –Six things to know about the NFL, concussions, and brain damage.

Ending the age of animal cruelty –Billions of animals die each year for our plates. What if they didn’t have to?