Planet Earth Report –“Harley-Davidson’s Amazing Electric Scooter to Doomed Flight 370 Theory”

Posted on Feb 4, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



SpaceX test fires the massive new engine for its next big rocket –You’re gunna wanna turn on your speakers for this one.

Why are millennials burned out? Capitalism.

From the X Files –Twitter Voicemail & Doomed Flight 370 –On March 13, 2018, a Twitter user by the name of Ty uploaded a screen recording of a voicemail he received from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The voicemail features an automated voice reciting a code in the NATO phonetic alphabet. It was translated to read: “S Danger SOS it is dire for you to evacuate be caution they are not human 042933964230 SOS Danger SOS.”

How to protect humans in a fully automated society –What happens when every job is replaced by a machine?

Harley-Davidson’s electric scooter concept is more exciting than its electric motorcycle

Can AI help crack the code of fusion power?

A third of Himalayan ice cap doomed, finds report –Even radical climate change action won’t save glaciers, endangering 2 billion people

China Denies Alien Search With World’s Largest Radio Telescope

A SUN WILL ALWAYS SING A video from Better Worlds, a science fiction project about hope

Heard In the Milky Way –“Thinking Like a Planet to Earth in 10,000 Years”