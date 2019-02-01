Planet Earth Report –“Cosmic Vortex to Joe Rogan ‘Invisible Aliens’ Interview”

Posted on Feb 1, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Cosmic Vortex: “-459 F” –NASA Creates Coldest Place in the Universe

China’s ‘black box’ space station –-is built behind an 8ft fence in Argentina and shrouded in secrecy amid fears Beijing is using it to ‘militarize’ space

“Invisible Aliens”: Are We The Only Intelligent Life in the Universe? –WATCH: Joe Rogan & Brian Cox Interview (brilliant insights!). British physicist Cox is author of The Quantum Universe.

Brain Candy: Our Universal Ancestor LUCA –“Common to Alien Life Beyond Earth”

New Research Could Be First Step Toward Buckyball-Powered Quantum Computers –Scientists have characterized the quantum behavior of buckminsterfullerene molecules, also known as buckyballs, with the hope of perhaps one day turning them into miniature quantum computers.

The DIY designer baby project funded with Bitcoin –Cryptocurrency, biohacking, and the fantastic plan for transgenic humans.

Death-Cap Mushrooms Are Spreading Across North America –“There’s nothing in the taste that tells you what you are eating is about to kill you.”

A Smithsonian Researcher Reflects on What It Will Take to Land Humans on Mars –Smithsonian curator emeritus Roger D. Launius predicts boots on the Red Planet ground by the 2030s

The DeLorean paradox: how it failed and became a legend –When you learn its story, this car really is a time machine.

Octopuses are smart, inventive creatures. Factory farming them would be a disaster. –Researchers are looking into industrial production of octopus for food. It’s a terrible idea.

Delete your account: leaving Facebook can make you happier, study finds –New study from Stanford and NYU finds logging off causes ‘small but significant improvements in wellbeing’,