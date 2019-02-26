Planet Earth Report –“Antarctica’s Missing Meteorites to End-of-the-World Phantom Energy”

Posted on Feb 26, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Mystery of Antarctica’s Missing Meteorites –Hiding deep under the ice, iron meteorites could hold clues to the solar system’s past.

“Dark Phantom Energy” –Dark energy may be in a particularly virulent and — most physicists say — implausible form called phantom energy. As the universe expands, the push from phantom energy would grow without bounds, eventually overcoming gravity and tearing apart first Earth, then atoms.

Astronomers are asking kids to help them contact aliens –The scientists at Arecibo Observatory, a gigantic radio telescope in Puerto Rico, are some of the smartest astronomers and physicists in the world. But they need help with their next big project — and for that, they’re turning to kids.

Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in Amazon River, Baffling Scientists in Brazil Marine biologists in Brazil were stunned to discover a young humpback whale on Friday that had washed ashore on a remote, forested island in the Amazon River, at a time of the year when it should have already migrated thousands of miles to Antarctica.

A Japanese spacecraft landed on an asteroid and fired a bullet into it. Here’s why. –The probe will collect samples of the space rock Ryugu and return them to Earth.

The Grand Canyon turns 100: rare photos of life and adventure –On 26 February 1919, President Woodrow Wilson established Grand Canyon national park. Today it attracts more than 6 million visitors a year, drawn to its extraordinary beauty. It has also been a home to Native American tribes such as the Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai and Navajo since long before it became a national park. Rare archival images, including those from the Grand Canyon Centennial Project, provide a rich visual record of this remarkable place.

Physics of Extraterrestrial Life –“Earth May Be The ‘Standard Model’ for the Universe”

New DNA Alphabet –“Could Life Have Taken a Different Path Elsewhere in the Cosmos?”

Which Dynasties family are you? –-Are you a penguin, chimp, lion, painted wolf or tiger? Take this quiz to find out.

Video: Why The Universe May Be Full Of Alien Civilizations featuring department Chair, Avi Loeb

Addicted to Bitcoin: The Cryptocurrency Rehab Center –Ever since the bitcoin boom of late 2017, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ripple, and even DogeCoin have made their way into the mainstream. But for some predisposed to addiction, the volatility of trading cryptocurrency can sometimes become a dangerous obsession.

China’s Tech Firms Are Mapping Pig Faces –As a devastating disease afflicts the country’s swine, companies are scrambling to roll out facial and voice recognition and other unproven ways to save them.

Skeptics Are Being Recruited for “Adversarial” Review of Climate Science –A proposed presidential committee would scrutinize research showing climate change is a national security risk.

Is the World’s Largest Animal Too Reliant on the Past? –A clever new study shows that blue whales lean on their memory to guide their epic migrations.