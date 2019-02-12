Planet Earth Report –“Amazon Paranoia, Insect Apocalypse, Transmissible Alzheimer’s”

Posted on Feb 12, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Climate change: Blue planet will get even bluer as Earth warms

We have a new global tally of the insect apocalypse. It’s alarming. –When insects go extinct, other species follow.

“Scary Known Unknown” –A Vast Hidden Asteroid Population Close to Sun

Elizabeth Warren wants to ban the US from using nuclear weapons first –This 12-word bill could change how we use nuclear weapons.

Milky Way Orbit 19” –Solar System Extinction by Spiral-Arm Apocalypse

Bill Gates tweeted out a chart and sparked a huge debate about global poverty–Has global poverty declined dramatically?

Intelligent Machines –Trump has a plan to keep America first in artificial intelligence. The president will launch the “American AI Initiative” with an executive order.

Amazon’s Home Security Company Is Turning Everyone Into Cops –-Neighbors, a social media crime-reporting app owned by Amazon, creates a digital ecosystem in which you are encouraged to assume the worst about your neighbors—and people of color are once again being harmed.

SpaceX wants to build up to 1 million Earth satellite internet connections –The company just took the next step towards getting satellite internet to customers.

Global insect decline may see ‘plague of pests’ –A scientific review of insect numbers suggests that 40% of species are undergoing “dramatic rates of decline” around the world. The study says that bees, ants and beetles are disappearing eight times faster than mammals, birds or reptiles.

Search for Shackleton’s lost ship begins –Antarctic scientists seeking to locate the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship, the Endurance, have arrived at the search site. The team broke through thick pack-ice on Sunday to reach the vessel’s last known position in the Weddell Sea. Robotic submersibles will now spend the next few days scouring the ocean floor for the maritime icon

The Death Predictor: A Helpful New Tool or an Ethical Morass?

Andromeda Is Coming for Our Milky Way Galaxy, Eventually

The Case for Transmissible Alzheimer’s Grows –What separates a lethal prion from dementia-inducing amyloid plaque? Maybe not much

A Young Island on Earth May Reveal Clues to How Water Shaped Mars –NASA has closely studied the island, created four years ago by a volcanic eruption in the Pacific. Recently, one of its scientists was able to travel there to take on-the-ground measurements.

Russia plans to temporarily disconnect the entire country from the internet –The planned unplugging is part of a cyber war-gaming exercise to make sure Russia can still operate even if it is disconnected from outside its borders.

Why polar bears are invading human settlements –A remote Russian region has declared a state of emergency over the appearance of dozens of polar bears in several towns and villages in the Arctic. Footage from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago shows the animals roaming through building and exploring populated areas.

Image credit top of page: Our Planet Netflix